Aqui estão os nomeados para os Grammys 2019. E há ausências notadas
07.12.2018 às 15h12
Já são conhecidos os nomeados para a próxima edição dos prémios da academia da música norte-americana. E há quatro grandes nomes que ficaram de fora das principais categorias
São conhecidas as nomeações para a edição de 2019 dos prémios Grammys, que serão entregues a 10 de fevereiro no Staples Center, em Los Angeles.
Drake, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar e Childish Gambino dominam as principais categorias - Melhor Gravação, Melhor Canção e Melhor Álbum -, sendo que Taylor Swift (que já tem dois Grammy de Melhor Álbum), Ariana Grande, Beyoncé & Jay Z e Camila Cabello falham as nomeações mais importantes.
Veja aqui a lista completa:
Melhor Gravação
I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny e J Balvin
The Joke – Brandi Carlile
This Is America – Childish Gambino
God’s Plan – Drake
Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar e SZA
Rockstar – Post Malone, 21 Savage
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris
Melhor Canção
The Joke – Brandi Carlile
The Middle – Zedd
This is America – Childish Gambino
Shallow – Lady Gaga
All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Boo’d Up – Ella Mai
In My Blood – Shawn Mendes
God’s Plan – Drake
Melhor Álbum
Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer
Drake – Scorpion
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
H.E.R – HER
Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Brandi Carlile – By The Way I Forgive You
Kendrick Lamar e outros – Black Panther
Revelação
Chloe X Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Melhor álbum R&B
Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton
Good Thing – Leon Bridges
Honestly – Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R – H.E.R.
Gumbo unplugged (live) – PJ Morton
Melhor performance pop a solo
Colors, Beck
Havana (Live), Camila Cabello
God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande
Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), Lady Gaga
Better Now, Post Malone
Melhor álbum pop vocal
Camila – Camila Cabello
Meaning Of Life – Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener – Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma – P!nk
Reputation – Taylor Swift
Melhor álbum de eletrónica e dança
Singularity – Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide – Justice
Treehouse – Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – Sophie
Lune Rouge – TOKiMONSTA
Melhor performance pop de duo ou grupo
Fall in Line – Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato
Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Backstreet Boys
‘S Wonderful – Tony Bennett e Diana Krall
Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper
Girls Like You – Maroon 5 ft Cardi B
Say Something – Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton
The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris
Melhor gravação de dança
Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford
Ultimatum, Disclosure
Losing It, Fisher
Electricity, Silk City & Dua Lipa
Ghost Voices, Virtual Self
Melhor canção rock
Black Smoke Rising, Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner (Greta Van Fleet)
Jumpsuit, Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)
MANTRA, Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes (Bring Me The Horizon)
Masseduction, Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)
Rats, Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer (Ghost)
Melhor performance rap
Cardi B – Be Careful
Drake – Nice for What
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
Anderson .Paak – Bubblin
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Melhor colaboração rap
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – Like I Do
6LACK ft. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar
Melhor canção rap
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead
Eminem – Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – Win
Melhor álbum rap
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Melhor performance rock
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good
THE FEVER 333 – Made An America
Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
Halestorm – Uncomfortable
Melhor performance metal
Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven – Honeycomb
High on Fire – Electric Messiah
Trivium – Betrayer
Underoath – On My Teeth
Melhor álbum rock
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Melhor álbum urbano contemporâneo
Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave And The Drumhedz, Chris Dave And The Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello