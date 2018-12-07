São conhecidas as nomeações para a edição de 2019 dos prémios Grammys, que serão entregues a 10 de fevereiro no Staples Center, em Los Angeles.

Drake, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar e Childish Gambino dominam as principais categorias - Melhor Gravação, Melhor Canção e Melhor Álbum -, sendo que Taylor Swift (que já tem dois Grammy de Melhor Álbum), Ariana Grande, Beyoncé & Jay Z e Camila Cabello falham as nomeações mais importantes.

Veja aqui a lista completa:

Melhor Gravação

I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny e J Balvin

The Joke – Brandi Carlile

This Is America – Childish Gambino

God’s Plan – Drake

Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar e SZA

Rockstar – Post Malone, 21 Savage

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris

Melhor Canção

The Joke – Brandi Carlile

The Middle – Zedd

This is America – Childish Gambino

Shallow – Lady Gaga

All The Stars – Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Boo’d Up – Ella Mai

In My Blood – Shawn Mendes

God’s Plan – Drake

Melhor Álbum

Janelle Monae – Dirty Computer

Drake – Scorpion

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

H.E.R – HER

Post Malone – Beerbongs and Bentleys

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Brandi Carlile – By The Way I Forgive You

Kendrick Lamar e outros – Black Panther

Revelação

Chloe X Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Melhor álbum R&B

Sex & Cigarettes – Toni Braxton

Good Thing – Leon Bridges

Honestly – Lalah Hathaway

H.E.R – H.E.R.

Gumbo unplugged (live) – PJ Morton

Melhor performance pop a solo

Colors, Beck

Havana (Live), Camila Cabello

God Is A Woman, Ariana Grande

Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?), Lady Gaga

Better Now, Post Malone

Melhor álbum pop vocal

Camila – Camila Cabello

Meaning Of Life – Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener – Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma – P!nk

Reputation – Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum de eletrónica e dança

Singularity – Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide – Justice

Treehouse – Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – Sophie

Lune Rouge – TOKiMONSTA

Melhor performance pop de duo ou grupo

Fall in Line – Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato

Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Backstreet Boys

‘S Wonderful – Tony Bennett e Diana Krall

Shallow – Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

Girls Like You – Maroon 5 ft Cardi B

Say Something – Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton

The Middle – Zedd, Maren Morris

Melhor gravação de dança

Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

Ultimatum, Disclosure

Losing It, Fisher

Electricity, Silk City & Dua Lipa

Ghost Voices, Virtual Self

Melhor canção rock

Black Smoke Rising, Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner (Greta Van Fleet)

Jumpsuit, Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots)

MANTRA, Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes (Bring Me The Horizon)

Masseduction, Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark (St. Vincent)

Rats, Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer (Ghost)

Melhor performance rap

Cardi B – Be Careful

Drake – Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Melhor colaboração rap

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – Like I Do

6LACK ft. J. Cole – Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – Rockstar

Melhor canção rap

Drake – God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – King’s Dead

Eminem – Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – Win

Melhor álbum rap

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Melhor performance rock

Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 – Made An America

Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

Halestorm – Uncomfortable

Melhor performance metal

Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven – Honeycomb

High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Trivium – Betrayer

Underoath – On My Teeth

Melhor álbum rock

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Melhor álbum urbano contemporâneo

Everything Is Love, The Carters

The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave And The Drumhedz, Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

War & Leisure, Miguel

Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello