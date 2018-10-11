“Kanye West não é Picasso”: leia o poema que Leonard Cohen escreveu em 2015, agora revelado
O poema faz parte de “The Flame”, livro póstumo lançado na semana passada
Em março de 2015, aparentemente inspirado pelos comentários que Kanye West acabara de fazer, comparando-se a Picasso, Leonard Cohen escreveu um poema que, hoje, está a ser partilhado e comentado nas redes sociais.
Incluído no livro póstumo “The Flame”, o poema segue o mote “Kanye West is not Picasso” (Kanye West não é Picasso), fazendo ainda confiantes alusões a Jay-Z e Bob Dylan (“Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything/I am the Dylan of anything/I am the Kanye West of Kanye West”).
Leia aqui o poema, no seu original. “The Flame”, que reúne poemas e letras de Leonard Cohen, ainda não tem edição em português.
“Kanye West is not Picasso
I am Picasso
Kanye West is not Edison
I am Edison
I am Tesla
Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything
I am the Dylan of anything
I am the Kanye West of Kanye West
The Kanye West
Of the great bogus shift of bullshit culture
From one boutique to another
I am Tesla
I am his coil
The coil that made electricity soft as a bed
I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is
When he shoves your ass off the stage
I am the real Kanye West
I don’t get around much anymore
I never have
I only come alive after a war
And we have not had it yet”
O poema foi inicialmente partilhado pela artista norte-americana Amanda Shires, no Twitter, e tem desde então sido partilhado por numerosos sites noticiosos.
