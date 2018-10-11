Em março de 2015, aparentemente inspirado pelos comentários que Kanye West acabara de fazer, comparando-se a Picasso, Leonard Cohen escreveu um poema que, hoje, está a ser partilhado e comentado nas redes sociais.



Incluído no livro póstumo “The Flame”, o poema segue o mote “Kanye West is not Picasso” (Kanye West não é Picasso), fazendo ainda confiantes alusões a Jay-Z e Bob Dylan (“Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything/I am the Dylan of anything/I am the Kanye West of Kanye West”).



Leia aqui o poema, no seu original. “The Flame”, que reúne poemas e letras de Leonard Cohen, ainda não tem edição em português.



“Kanye West is not Picasso

I am Picasso

Kanye West is not Edison

I am Edison

I am Tesla

Jay-Z is not the Dylan of Anything

I am the Dylan of anything

I am the Kanye West of Kanye West

The Kanye West

Of the great bogus shift of bullshit culture

From one boutique to another

I am Tesla

I am his coil

The coil that made electricity soft as a bed

I am the Kanye West Kanye West thinks he is

When he shoves your ass off the stage

I am the real Kanye West

I don’t get around much anymore

I never have

I only come alive after a war

And we have not had it yet”

O poema foi inicialmente partilhado pela artista norte-americana Amanda Shires, no Twitter, e tem desde então sido partilhado por numerosos sites noticiosos.