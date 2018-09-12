A revista norte-americana Paste elaborou uma lista de canções tristes - mais precisamente, as 50 canções mais tristes do século até agora.

Entre as escolhas da redação da Paste estão artistas como Bright Eyes, Father John Misty, The National, Radiohead, Sharon Van Etten, Ryan Adams e Bon Iver, mas também Earl Sweatshirt, Frank Ocean, LCD Soundsystem, Robyn, Adele e Amy Winehouse.

No primeiro lugar encontra-se uma escolha pouco surpreendente: 'Casimir Pulaski Day', canção de um dos mais comoventes cantores-compositores do século, Sufjan Stevens, que a incluiu no seu álbum de 2005, “Illinois”.

Veja aqui as 50 canções eleitas.



50. Bright Eyes: “At the Bottom of Everything”

49. Mount Eerie – “Real Death”

48. Father John Misty: “The Palace”

47. Jesse Malin: “Downliner”

46. The Head and the Heart: “Rivers and Roads”

45. Deer Tick: “Christ Jesus”

44. Sharon Van Etten: “Afraid of Nothing”

43. Neko Case: “Sleep All Summer”

42. Earl Sweatshirt: “Chum”

41. John Moreland: “Blacklist”



40. Superchunk – “Me & You & Jackie Mittoo”

39. Ryan Adams: “Dear Chicago”

38. Bon Iver: “Skinny Love”

37. Rebekah del Rio (com David Lynch and John Neff): “No Stars” (2001)

36. Frank Ocean: “Ivy”

35. Brandi Carlile: “That Year”

34. The National – “About Today”

33. Death Cab for Cutie: “What Sarah Said”

32. LCD Soundsystem – “All My Friends”

31. Radiohead: “True Love Waits” (2016)



30. Lori McKenna: “People Get Old”

29. Angel Olsen – “Windows”

28. Delta Spirit – “Vivian”

27. Shelby Lynne – “Heaven’s Only Days Down the Road”

26. Vic Chesnutt – “Flirted With You All My Life”

25. Perfume Genius – “Mr. Peterson”

24. Iron & Wine – “The Trapeze Swinger”

23. Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss – “Whiskey Lullaby”

22. Robyn – “Dancing on My Own”

21. Laura Marling: “Night After Night”



20. Antlers: “Kettering”

19. Phoebe Bridgers – “Funeral”

18. The Postal Service – “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight”

17. Frightened Rabbit: “Poke”

16. Sun Kil Moon – “Carissa”

15. Elliott Smith – “Fond Farewell”

14. Patty Griffin – “Making Pies”

13. The Mountain Goats – “No Children”

12. Justin Townes Earle – “Yuma”



10. Amy Winehouse – “Back to Black”

9. Laura Veirs – “Sadako Folding Cranes”

8. Drive-By Truckers – “Little Bonnie”

7. Beck – “Lost Cause”

6. Gary Jules – “Mad World”

5. David Bowie, “Blackstar” (2016)

4. Julien Baker: “Go Home”

3. Adele: Someone Like You

2. Johnny Cash – “Hurt”

1. Sufjan Stevens – “Casimir Pulaski Day”