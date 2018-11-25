A revista "Uncut" já divulgou a sua lista dos melhores discos do ano, à semelhança de outras publicações.

Numa lista repleta de guitarras elétricas, o "prémio" calhou aos norte-americanos Low, cujo "Double Negative" foi considerado como o disco do ano para a revista.

No top 10 estão ainda nomes como os Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Ty Segall, Spiritualized, Yo La Tengo e Janelle Monáe. Veja aqui a lista completa:

50. The Necks – Body

49. Mary Lattimore – Hundreds of Days

48. Laura Veirs – The Lookout

47. Julia Holter – Aviary

46. Kathryn Joseph – From When I Wake the Want Is

45. Anna Calvi – Hunter

44. Ryley Walker – Deafman Glance

43. Tracey Thorn – Record

42. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Bon Voyage

41. Cat Power – Wanderer

40. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

39. Eleanor Friedberger – Rebound

38. Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us

37. Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks – Sparkle Hard

36. The Lemon Twigs – Go To School

35. Go-Kart Mozart – Mozart’s Mini Mart

34. Hookworms – Microshift

33. Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters

32. Gwenno – Le Kov

31. Gazelle Twin – Pastoral

30. Mélissa Laveaux – Radyo Siwèl

29. Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears

28. Dirty Projectors – Lamp Lit Prose

27. Idles – Joy as an Act of Resistance

26. John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness

25. Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain

24. Paul Weller – True Meanings

23. Kurt Vile – Bottle It In

22. Father John Misty – God’s Favorite Customer

21. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth

20. Jack White – Boarding House Reach

19. Cowboy Junkies – All That Reckoning

18. The Breeders – All Nerve

17. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel

16. Ezra Furman – Transangelic Exodus

15. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

14. Ry Cooder – The Prodigal Son

13. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar

12. Neko Case – Hell-On

11. Richard Thompson – 13 Rivers

10. Sons of Kemet – Your Queen is a Reptile

9. Christine and the Queens – Chris

8. Beak> – >>>

7. Gruff Rhys – Babelsberg

6. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

5. Yo La Tengo – There’s a Riot Going On

4. Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt

3. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin

2. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs

1. Low – Double Negative