Os melhores álbuns de 2018 para a revista 'Uncut'
25.11.2018 às 12h51
Uma lista repleta de guitarras
A revista "Uncut" já divulgou a sua lista dos melhores discos do ano, à semelhança de outras publicações.
Numa lista repleta de guitarras elétricas, o "prémio" calhou aos norte-americanos Low, cujo "Double Negative" foi considerado como o disco do ano para a revista.
No top 10 estão ainda nomes como os Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Ty Segall, Spiritualized, Yo La Tengo e Janelle Monáe. Veja aqui a lista completa:
50. The Necks – Body
49. Mary Lattimore – Hundreds of Days
48. Laura Veirs – The Lookout
47. Julia Holter – Aviary
46. Kathryn Joseph – From When I Wake the Want Is
45. Anna Calvi – Hunter
44. Ryley Walker – Deafman Glance
43. Tracey Thorn – Record
42. Melody’s Echo Chamber – Bon Voyage
41. Cat Power – Wanderer
40. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
39. Eleanor Friedberger – Rebound
38. Calexico – The Thread That Keeps Us
37. Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks – Sparkle Hard
36. The Lemon Twigs – Go To School
35. Go-Kart Mozart – Mozart’s Mini Mart
34. Hookworms – Microshift
33. Connan Mockasin – Jassbusters
32. Gwenno – Le Kov
31. Gazelle Twin – Pastoral
30. Mélissa Laveaux – Radyo Siwèl
29. Let’s Eat Grandma – I’m All Ears
28. Dirty Projectors – Lamp Lit Prose
27. Idles – Joy as an Act of Resistance
26. John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness
25. Courtney Marie Andrews – May Your Kindness Remain
24. Paul Weller – True Meanings
23. Kurt Vile – Bottle It In
22. Father John Misty – God’s Favorite Customer
21. Kamasi Washington – Heaven and Earth
20. Jack White – Boarding House Reach
19. Cowboy Junkies – All That Reckoning
18. The Breeders – All Nerve
17. Courtney Barnett – Tell Me How You Really Feel
16. Ezra Furman – Transangelic Exodus
15. Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now
14. Ry Cooder – The Prodigal Son
13. Young Fathers – Cocoa Sugar
12. Neko Case – Hell-On
11. Richard Thompson – 13 Rivers
10. Sons of Kemet – Your Queen is a Reptile
9. Christine and the Queens – Chris
8. Beak> – >>>
7. Gruff Rhys – Babelsberg
6. Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
5. Yo La Tengo – There’s a Riot Going On
4. Spiritualized – And Nothing Hurt
3. Ty Segall – Freedom’s Goblin
2. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Hope Downs
1. Low – Double Negative
Relacionados
-
Quem ficou à frente dos Arctic Monkeys? Os melhores discos de 2018 para a revista ’Mojo’
Começam a chegar as listas de melhores do ano
-
Chegou a primeira lista de melhores do ano: veja aqui as escolhas da Rough Trade
A loja de discos britânica cumpriu a tradição de lançar a primeira lista de melhores álbuns do ano. E os vencedores são...