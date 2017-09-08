Os U2 atuaram ontem no talk show de Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show e além do novo single, "You're the Best Thing About Me", tocaram uma versão alterada de "Bullet the Blue Sky", canção integrada no álbum The Joshua Tree (1987).

Na nova versão, com uma letra diferente, a banda irlandesa faz referência a Donald Trump: em vez dos versos originais "suit and tie comes up to me/his face red like a rose on a thorn bush/like all the colours of a royal flush", Bono canta "suit and tie comes up to me/face orange as a rose on a thorn bush/skin as thin as orange crush".

Criticando a decisão de Trump de rescindir o DACA, decreto que concede autorização a quem entrou nos Estados Unidos de forma ilegal enquanto criança para viver e trabalhar no país, o tema inclui ainda os versos "ground shakes but the children can't weep/vaporized in a single tweet" (algo como "a terra treme mas as crianças não podem chorar/vaporizadas com um simples tweet").

Referindo-se depois à Coreia do Norte, Bono canta ainda "in a far off palace in a far-fetched land/another baby plays a baby grand/fingers on the keys of a siren song/finger on the button of oblivion/and all I can think of is my son".

Veja os vídeo abaixo.