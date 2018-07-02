As 100 melhores canções do século para a Rolling Stone
02.07.2018 às 11h43
Um grupo de músicos, jornalistas e outros profissionais do meio escolheu as 100 melhores canções do século XXI
A Rolling Stone reuniu um painel de músicos, produtores, jornalistas e outros profissionais da indústria discográfica para elaborar uma lista: a das 100 melhores canções deste século.
Entre os músicos consultados encontram-se Julian Casablancas, dos Strokes; Patrick Carney, dos Black Keys; Wayne Coyne, dos Flaming Lips; Britt Daniel, dos Spoon; Noel Gallagher, Dua Lipa, Charlie XCX, Rita Ora, Mark Ronson, Lars Ulrich (Metallica) e Will Toledo, dos Car Seat Headrest, entre muitos outros.
Veja aqui a lista de 100 melhores canções do século para a Rolling Stone.
100. Gasolina – Daddy Yankee
99. Int'l Players Anthem – UGK e OutKast
98. Archie Marry Me – Alvvays
97. 1901 – Phoenix
96. Tighten Up – Black Keys
95. Can’t Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue
94. Jesus Walks – Kanye West
93. I’m Not Okay (I Promise) – My Chemical Romance
92. Stoned And Starving – Parquet Courts
91. Despacito Remix – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber
90. 1 Thing – Amerie
89. Hate To Say I Told You So – The Hives
88. Hannah Hunt – Vampire Weekend
87. We Belong Together – Mariah Carey
86. I Love It – Icona Pop ft. Charlie XCX
85. My Shot – Hamilton Cast
84. One More Time – Daft Punk
83. Lost Cause – Beck
82. New Slang – The Shins
81. Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani
80. Ante Up – MOP
79. Drop it Like it’s Hot – Snoop Dogg
78. Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John
77. Losing My Edge – LCD Soundsystem
76. Get Lucky – Daft Punk ft. Pharell
75. The House That Built Me – Miranda Lambert
74. Letter From An Occupant – New Pornographers
73. House Of Jealous Lovers – The Rapture
72. Bad And Boujee – Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert
71. Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
70. American Idiot – Green Day
69. Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean
68. Springsteen – Eric Church
67. What You Know – TI
66. Beez In The Trap – Nicki Minaj
65. We Found Love – Rihanna
64. DNA – Kendrick Lamar
63. Sugar We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy
62. Teenage Dream – Katy Perry
61. Hung Up – Madonna
60. The Wire – Haim
59. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B
58. N***** In Paris – Jay Z e Kanye West
57. Do You Realize?? – Flaming Lips
56. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi – Radiohead
55. 212 – Azealia Banks
54. Portions For Foxes – Rilo Kiley
53. Oblivion – Grimes
52. Chandelier – Sia
51. Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) – Beyonce
50. The Scientist – Coldplay
49. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles
48. Happy – Pharell
47. Redbone – Childish Gambino
46. Cry Me A River – Justin Timberlake
45. Sorry – Justin Bieber
44. Stan – Eminem
43. Cranes In The Sky – Solange
42. Electric Feel – MGMT
41. Hurt – Johnny Cash
40. Beautiful Day – U2
39. No One Knows – Queens Of The Stone Age
38. Formation – Beyonce
37. You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen
36. Gold Digger – Kanye West
35. Blue Jeans – Lana Del Rey
34. Mr. Brightside – The Killers
33. Idioteque – Radiohead
32. In Da Club – 50 Cent
31. Wake Up – Arcade Fire
30. Mississippi – Bob Dylan
29. All Too Well – Taylor Swift
28. Umbrella – Rihanna ft. Jay Z
27. BOB – OutKast
26. Hotline Bling – Drake
25. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson e Bruno Mars
24. Lose Youself – Eminem
23. Ms. Jackson – OutKast
22. Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand
21. Bad Romance – Lady Gaga
20. Rehab – Amy Winehouse
19. Dancing On My Own – Robyn
18. Blackstar – David Bowie
17. Work It – Missy Elliott
16. All My Friends – LCD Soundsystem
15. Crazy – Gnarls Barkley
14. Toxic – Britney Spears
13. Alright – Kendrick Lamar
12. Get Ur Freak On – Missy Eliott
11. Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson
10. Last Nite – The Strokes
9. Royals – Lorde
8. Rolling In The Deep – Adele
7. Runaway – Kanye West ft. Pusha T
6. Maps – Yeah Yeah Yeahs (na foto)
5. 99 Problems – Jay Z
4. Hey Ya – OutKast
3. Seven Nation Army – White Stripes
2. Paper Planes – MIA
1. Crazy In Love – Beyonce e Jay Z