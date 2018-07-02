A Rolling Stone reuniu um painel de músicos, produtores, jornalistas e outros profissionais da indústria discográfica para elaborar uma lista: a das 100 melhores canções deste século.

Entre os músicos consultados encontram-se Julian Casablancas, dos Strokes; Patrick Carney, dos Black Keys; Wayne Coyne, dos Flaming Lips; Britt Daniel, dos Spoon; Noel Gallagher, Dua Lipa, Charlie XCX, Rita Ora, Mark Ronson, Lars Ulrich (Metallica) e Will Toledo, dos Car Seat Headrest, entre muitos outros.

Veja aqui a lista de 100 melhores canções do século para a Rolling Stone.



100. Gasolina – Daddy Yankee

99. Int'l Players Anthem – UGK e OutKast

98. Archie Marry Me – Alvvays

97. 1901 – Phoenix

96. Tighten Up – Black Keys

95. Can’t Get You Out of My Head – Kylie Minogue

94. Jesus Walks – Kanye West

93. I’m Not Okay (I Promise) – My Chemical Romance

92. Stoned And Starving – Parquet Courts

91. Despacito Remix – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee e Justin Bieber



90. 1 Thing – Amerie

89. Hate To Say I Told You So – The Hives

88. Hannah Hunt – Vampire Weekend

87. We Belong Together – Mariah Carey

86. I Love It – Icona Pop ft. Charlie XCX

85. My Shot – Hamilton Cast

84. One More Time – Daft Punk

83. Lost Cause – Beck

82. New Slang – The Shins

81. Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani



80. Ante Up – MOP

79. Drop it Like it’s Hot – Snoop Dogg

78. Young Folks – Peter Bjorn and John

77. Losing My Edge – LCD Soundsystem

76. Get Lucky – Daft Punk ft. Pharell

75. The House That Built Me – Miranda Lambert

74. Letter From An Occupant – New Pornographers

73. House Of Jealous Lovers – The Rapture

72. Bad And Boujee – Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert

71. Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen



70. American Idiot – Green Day

69. Thinkin Bout You – Frank Ocean

68. Springsteen – Eric Church

67. What You Know – TI

66. Beez In The Trap – Nicki Minaj

65. We Found Love – Rihanna

64. DNA – Kendrick Lamar

63. Sugar We’re Going Down – Fall Out Boy

62. Teenage Dream – Katy Perry

61. Hung Up – Madonna



60. The Wire – Haim

59. Bodak Yellow – Cardi B

58. N***** In Paris – Jay Z e Kanye West

57. Do You Realize?? – Flaming Lips

56. Weird Fishes/Arpeggi – Radiohead

55. 212 – Azealia Banks

54. Portions For Foxes – Rilo Kiley

53. Oblivion – Grimes

52. Chandelier – Sia

51. Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It) – Beyonce



50. The Scientist – Coldplay

49. Sign Of The Times – Harry Styles

48. Happy – Pharell

47. Redbone – Childish Gambino

46. Cry Me A River – Justin Timberlake

45. Sorry – Justin Bieber

44. Stan – Eminem

43. Cranes In The Sky – Solange

42. Electric Feel – MGMT

41. Hurt – Johnny Cash



40. Beautiful Day – U2

39. No One Knows – Queens Of The Stone Age

38. Formation – Beyonce

37. You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen

36. Gold Digger – Kanye West

35. Blue Jeans – Lana Del Rey

34. Mr. Brightside – The Killers

33. Idioteque – Radiohead

32. In Da Club – 50 Cent

31. Wake Up – Arcade Fire



30. Mississippi – Bob Dylan

29. All Too Well – Taylor Swift

28. Umbrella – Rihanna ft. Jay Z

27. BOB – OutKast

26. Hotline Bling – Drake

25. Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson e Bruno Mars

24. Lose Youself – Eminem

23. Ms. Jackson – OutKast

22. Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand

21. Bad Romance – Lady Gaga



20. Rehab – Amy Winehouse

19. Dancing On My Own – Robyn

18. Blackstar – David Bowie

17. Work It – Missy Elliott

16. All My Friends – LCD Soundsystem

15. Crazy – Gnarls Barkley

14. Toxic – Britney Spears

13. Alright – Kendrick Lamar

12. Get Ur Freak On – Missy Eliott

11. Since U Been Gone – Kelly Clarkson



10. Last Nite – The Strokes

9. Royals – Lorde

8. Rolling In The Deep – Adele

7. Runaway – Kanye West ft. Pusha T

6. Maps – Yeah Yeah Yeahs (na foto)

5. 99 Problems – Jay Z

4. Hey Ya – OutKast

3. Seven Nation Army – White Stripes

2. Paper Planes – MIA

1. Crazy In Love – Beyonce e Jay Z