O novo álbum de Drake, "Scorpion", foi editado na passada sexta-feira e já bateu recordes: mais de 132 milhões de streams num só dia no Spotify e mais de 170 milhões na Apple Music.

O álbum, que tem sido bastante elogiado por público e crítica e que conta com a participação de nomes como Jay-Z e Ty Dolla Sign, tem ainda a uma referência a Cristiano Ronaldo.

Em 'Blue Tint', Drake canta "vivo como o Ronaldo, mas nunca estive em Madrid", numa alusão ao clube do capitão da seleção portuguesa, o Real Madrid.

Veja aqui a letra completa e ouça 'Blue Tint':

(Mario!)

Pluto

Gang gang, gang gang, gang



Look who I'm fuckin' again

I had her on ice but then

I watched the ice get thin

Now, does she sink or swim?



She had an attitude in the summer

But she bein' nice again

Double my price again

Top of the charts, back in they hearts

Nigga he strikes again, woah

Some niggas bitter with life and they hate me

They wanna put knife in my ribs, woah



Way this shit set up I live like Ronaldo

But I never been in Madrid, woah

She said that that she workin', I told her come over

And we can get right at the crib, woah

She finish at six but then say she got court in the morning

To fight for her kid, I told her I'd pray for the kid



What a time this is

To be alive for this shit

President doin' us in

My window got blue in the tint, ooh

Did this shit once and I'd do it again



Look who I'm fuckin' again

I had her on ice but then

I watched the ice get thin

Now, does she sink or swim?



Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah

Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah

Jeez! Ayy, ayy



Look who I'm stuck with again

I had her on ice but then

I watched the ice get so thin

Now, does she sink or does she swim, now?



Ayy, 'cause she bein' nice again

Double my price again

Top of the charts, back in they hearts

Nigga he strikes again, woah

Some niggas bitter with life and they hate me

They wanna put knife in my ribs, woah



Nobody better, the show up and runnin'

And I could put that on the twins, woah

We not together but I get the info on you

'Cause I'm nice to your friends

Woah, woah, woah, woah

Yeah, they shouldn't have told me but they did



What a time this is

To be alive for this shit

President doin' us in

My window got blue in the tint, ayy

Did this shit once and I'd do it again



Look who I'm fuckin' again

I had her on ice but then

I watched the ice get thin

Now, does she sink or swim?



Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah

Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah