Drake tem verso sobre Cristiano Ronaldo no novo álbum
01.07.2018 às 12h08
O rapper canadiano voltou a bater recordes com "Scorpion"
O novo álbum de Drake, "Scorpion", foi editado na passada sexta-feira e já bateu recordes: mais de 132 milhões de streams num só dia no Spotify e mais de 170 milhões na Apple Music.
O álbum, que tem sido bastante elogiado por público e crítica e que conta com a participação de nomes como Jay-Z e Ty Dolla Sign, tem ainda a uma referência a Cristiano Ronaldo.
Em 'Blue Tint', Drake canta "vivo como o Ronaldo, mas nunca estive em Madrid", numa alusão ao clube do capitão da seleção portuguesa, o Real Madrid.
Veja aqui a letra completa e ouça 'Blue Tint':
(Mario!)
Pluto
Gang gang, gang gang, gang
Look who I'm fuckin' again
I had her on ice but then
I watched the ice get thin
Now, does she sink or swim?
She had an attitude in the summer
But she bein' nice again
Double my price again
Top of the charts, back in they hearts
Nigga he strikes again, woah
Some niggas bitter with life and they hate me
They wanna put knife in my ribs, woah
Way this shit set up I live like Ronaldo
But I never been in Madrid, woah
She said that that she workin', I told her come over
And we can get right at the crib, woah
She finish at six but then say she got court in the morning
To fight for her kid, I told her I'd pray for the kid
What a time this is
To be alive for this shit
President doin' us in
My window got blue in the tint, ooh
Did this shit once and I'd do it again
Look who I'm fuckin' again
I had her on ice but then
I watched the ice get thin
Now, does she sink or swim?
Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah
Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah
Jeez! Ayy, ayy
Look who I'm stuck with again
I had her on ice but then
I watched the ice get so thin
Now, does she sink or does she swim, now?
Ayy, 'cause she bein' nice again
Double my price again
Top of the charts, back in they hearts
Nigga he strikes again, woah
Some niggas bitter with life and they hate me
They wanna put knife in my ribs, woah
Nobody better, the show up and runnin'
And I could put that on the twins, woah
We not together but I get the info on you
'Cause I'm nice to your friends
Woah, woah, woah, woah
Yeah, they shouldn't have told me but they did
What a time this is
To be alive for this shit
President doin' us in
My window got blue in the tint, ayy
Did this shit once and I'd do it again
Look who I'm fuckin' again
I had her on ice but then
I watched the ice get thin
Now, does she sink or swim?
Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah
Blue faces, I got blue diamonds, blue tint, yeah
