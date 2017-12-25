Queens of the Stone Age têm melhor álbum de 2017 para a Classic Rock. Conheça os outros 49
25.12.2017 às 10h00
O novo álbum dos Queens of the Stone Age mereceu o lugar cimeiro do top da Classic Rock
A revista Classic Rock elegeu o novo álbum dos Queens of the Stone Age, Villains, como o melhor álbum de 2017.
O líder dos norte-americanos, Josh Homme, chega assim ao primeiro lugar das listas de fim de ano da Classic Rock pelo segundo ano consecutivo, já que em 2016 a revista elegeu Post Pop Depression, álbum no qual colabora com Iggy Pop, como o melhor desse ano.
Os Queens of the Stone Age, recorde-se, irão regressar a Portugal no dia 13 de julho, com uma atuação no festival NOS Alive.
Do top 10 fazem ainda parte nomes como Foo Fighters, Robert Plant ou Anathema. Veja aqui a lista completa:
50. Styx - The Mission
49. Eric Gales - Middle of the Road
48. Hiss Golden Messenger - Hallelujah Anyhow
47. Procol Harum - Novum
45. Biters - The Future Aint What It Used To Be
44. Walter Trout - We're All in This Together
43. Amplifier - Trippin' with Dr. Faustus
42. Gun - Favourite Pleasures
41. Mastodon - Emperor of Sand
40. Hawkwind - Into The Woods
39. Europe - Walk The Earth
38. Alice Cooper - Paranormal
37. Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Barefoot In The Head
36. David Crosby - Sky Trails
35. The War on Drugs - A Deeper Understanding
34. Steve Hackett - The Night Siren
33. Ray Davies - Americana
32. Cats in Space - Scarecrow
31. Lionize - Nuclear Soul
30. Marilyn Manson - Heaven Upside Down
29. Sparks - Hippopotamus
28. Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie - Lindsey Buckingham / Christine McVie
27. Ryan Adams - Prisoner
26. The Cadillac Three - Legacy
25. Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark?
24. KOYO - KOYO
23. Von Hertzen Brothers - War Is Over
22. Benjamin Booker - Witness
21. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
20. Roger Waters - Is This the Life We Really Want?
19. Prophets of Rage - Prophets of Rage
18. The Magpie Salute - The Magpie Salute
17. Cheap Trick - We're All Alright!
16. Steven Wilson - To The Bone
15. Low Cut Connie - Dirty Pictures (Part 1)
14. Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind - Super Natural
13. Big Big Train - Grimspound
12. Deep Purple - inFinite
11. Thunder - Rip It Up
10. H.E.A.T - Into the Great Unknown
9. All Them Witches - Sleeping Through the War
8. Black Star Riders - Heavy Fire
7. Royal Thunder - Wick
6. Bash & Pop - Anything Could Happen
5. Anathema - The Optimist
4. Robert Plant - Carry Fire
3. Foo Fighters - Concrete and Gold
2. Black Country Communion - BCCIV
1. Queens of the Stone Age - Villains
Relacionados
-
Os melhores de 2017 para Público, Radar e Antena 3
O Ípsilon, a Antena 3 e a Radar, entre outros, já revelaram as suas listas de melhores discos e canções do ano que agora termina
-
NOS Alive: passes de 3 dias estão esgotados
A organização do festival de Algés comunica que não há mais passes de três dias disponíveis
-
A fotógrafa Chelsea Lauren não foi a única pessoa que Josh Homme mandou para o hospital no concerto de Natal
O líder dos Queens of the Stone Age terá agredido uma outra pessoa durante um concerto em Inglewood, na Califórnia
-
Josh Homme a produzir álbum de Nick Cave? Parece que não
Um cenário que pareceu possível durante esta semana não deverá, alegadamente, verificar-se