A revista Classic Rock elegeu o novo álbum dos Queens of the Stone Age, Villains, como o melhor álbum de 2017.

O líder dos norte-americanos, Josh Homme, chega assim ao primeiro lugar das listas de fim de ano da Classic Rock pelo segundo ano consecutivo, já que em 2016 a revista elegeu Post Pop Depression, álbum no qual colabora com Iggy Pop, como o melhor desse ano.

Os Queens of the Stone Age, recorde-se, irão regressar a Portugal no dia 13 de julho, com uma atuação no festival NOS Alive.

Do top 10 fazem ainda parte nomes como Foo Fighters, Robert Plant ou Anathema. Veja aqui a lista completa:

50. Styx - The Mission

49. Eric Gales - Middle of the Road

48. Hiss Golden Messenger - Hallelujah Anyhow

47. Procol Harum - Novum

45. Biters - The Future Aint What It Used To Be

44. Walter Trout - We're All in This Together

43. Amplifier - Trippin' with Dr. Faustus

42. Gun - Favourite Pleasures

41. Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

40. Hawkwind - Into The Woods

39. Europe - Walk The Earth

38. Alice Cooper - Paranormal

37. Chris Robinson Brotherhood - Barefoot In The Head

36. David Crosby - Sky Trails

35. The War on Drugs - A Deeper Understanding

34. Steve Hackett - The Night Siren

33. Ray Davies - Americana

32. Cats in Space - Scarecrow

31. Lionize - Nuclear Soul

30. Marilyn Manson - Heaven Upside Down

29. Sparks - Hippopotamus

28. Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie - Lindsey Buckingham / Christine McVie

27. Ryan Adams - Prisoner

26. The Cadillac Three - Legacy

25. Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark?

24. KOYO - KOYO

23. Von Hertzen Brothers - War Is Over

22. Benjamin Booker - Witness

21. Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown - Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

20. Roger Waters - Is This the Life We Really Want?

19. Prophets of Rage - Prophets of Rage

18. The Magpie Salute - The Magpie Salute

17. Cheap Trick - We're All Alright!

16. Steven Wilson - To The Bone

15. Low Cut Connie - Dirty Pictures (Part 1)

14. Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind - Super Natural

13. Big Big Train - Grimspound

12. Deep Purple - inFinite

11. Thunder - Rip It Up

10. H.E.A.T - Into the Great Unknown

9. All Them Witches - Sleeping Through the War

8. Black Star Riders - Heavy Fire

7. Royal Thunder - Wick

6. Bash & Pop - Anything Could Happen

5. Anathema - The Optimist

4. Robert Plant - Carry Fire

3. Foo Fighters - Concrete and Gold

2. Black Country Communion - BCCIV

1. Queens of the Stone Age - Villains